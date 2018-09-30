Melanie vendor dies after head crushed in Good Hope accident

A 40-year-old clothes vendor lost his life during the wee hours of yesterday morning after he was struck down along the Good Hope Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Cyon Saunders, of Lot 101 Melanie, ECD, who died on the spot as his head was crushed after he was run over.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles said the accident occurred around 4.20 am…..