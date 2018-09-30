NICIL hoping for sale of sugar estates by early next year, Chairman says

With PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) having completed its valuation of the four GuySuCo estates that are up for divestment and potential bidders currently analysing the findings, the National Indus-trial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) is hoping that by the end of first quarter of 2019 all the estates would be sold.

“PwC has finished their valuation and the information memoranda sold to interested companies, who now have up to October 31st to submit their bids,” Chairman of NICIL Horace James told Sunday Stabroek in an interview.

James said after the deadline for the submission, an evaluation process would be undertaken. After the bids have been submitted and evaluations completed, it will be Cabinet that will make a final decision. “PwC would give the score, because they will use a scoring system for the business plans as they evaluate them in terms of technical and financial aspects and that sort of thing. They will look at the bids, score, make their evaluation and recommendations but we still have to submit to Cabinet,” James explained, noting that Cabinet will make a decision on the information that PwC and the steering committee submits…..