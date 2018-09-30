As the country seeks to attract investment, Head of the Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe has said that it must be done in a way that balances the interests of investors and benefits to the citizenry.

“Guyana is seeking to encourage business, not discourage it, but it must be in a balanced manner, where Guyana and Guyanese benefit proportionately, whether it be in the form of local business sector support, project participation, joint ventures or fulfilling of one’s corporate social responsibility,” Bynoe said on Friday. “We are working to ensure that our people benefit, and benefit appropriately from the exploitation of their natural resources. Our hospitality must not be taken for granted,” he added.

He was at the time delivering the keynote address to attendees at a launching event held at the Marriott Hotel to mark the opening of a new branch of Hughes, Fields and Stoby in Houston, United States, where the local law firm hopes to tap opportunities in the oil and gas sector…..