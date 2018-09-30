Guyana News

Over US$8M in contracts awarded for Westminster, Good Hope schools

-athletic track to be built in Berbice

By Staff Writer

Contracts for the construction of two schools and a Berbice-based athletic track, were among several agreements recently noted by Cabinet, State Minister Joseph Harmon said last Monday.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, he said that under the Ministry of Education, a US$4,795,595 contract was awarded to R. Bassoo and Sons Contracting Services for the construction of Westminster Secondary School while BK International was awarded a US$4,082,506 contract to build the Good Hope Secondary School.

BK International was also awarded a $141,865,865 contract for the construction of an athletic track, in East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six. Harmon did not give the exact location where the track will be built. The contract was awarded under the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport…..

