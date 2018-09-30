Guyana News

Suspect in Whatsapp rape tape released on $60,000 station bail

By Staff Writer

The second suspect in relation to the rape of a Linden teen, which was recorded and circulated on WhatsApp, has since been released on $60,000 station bail pending legal advice on the matter.

This is according to Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vanderhyden, who, when contacted by Sunday Stabroek yesterday, confirmed that the man was released on station bail on Friday pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The man was arrested on Tuesday evening. He was among two men who were wanted in connection with the crime. The other suspect, Sherwin Apple, is now dead…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Understaffed, underpaid units stymieing development of internal auditors

Understaffed, underpaid units stymieing development of internal auditors

Patterson writes UN on technical help for GECOM

Joint Services uncover contraband at NA prison

Comments

Trending