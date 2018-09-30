Suspect in Whatsapp rape tape released on $60,000 station bail

The second suspect in relation to the rape of a Linden teen, which was recorded and circulated on WhatsApp, has since been released on $60,000 station bail pending legal advice on the matter.

This is according to Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vanderhyden, who, when contacted by Sunday Stabroek yesterday, confirmed that the man was released on station bail on Friday pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The man was arrested on Tuesday evening. He was among two men who were wanted in connection with the crime. The other suspect, Sherwin Apple, is now dead…..