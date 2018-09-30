Breaking News
Twenty-nine persons arrested during major police operation at Agricola

Between 04:45-08:00hrs today, ranks of the Guyana Police Force commanded by a Senior Superintendent conducted “Operation Restore Order” at Agricola, East Bank Demerara and North Road, Bourda, during which 29 persons inclusive of a female were arrested for various offences including Possession of a firearm component, Cocaine and Marijuana Possession and Robbery under Arms, the police said in a release today.

Two motorcycles, a number of cellular phones and other items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, were also found.

A total of 220 ranks were involved in the operation, police say.

