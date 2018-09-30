UG commissions $26M Facilities and Maintenance Division building

The University of Guyana on Friday commissioned a new building for its Facilities and Maintenance Division which was financed by the Ministry of Education at a cost of $26M.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry said that re-building Guyana’s education facilities and infrastructure is a priority for the Government of Guyana.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, she said “Some may say that such a facility would not directly impact on the academic development and performance of the University but it must be recognized that such a facility will improve the efficiency of campus operations.”….