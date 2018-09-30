Guyana News

UG commissions $26M Facilities and Maintenance Division building

By Staff Writer
From left to right at the unveiling of the plaque are Head of the Maintenance Division, Bjorn Williams, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and UG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith. (Ministry of Education photo)

The University of Guyana on Friday commissioned a new building for its Facilities and Maintenance Division which was financed by the Ministry of Education at a cost of $26M.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry said that re-building Guyana’s education facilities and infrastructure is a priority for the Government of Guyana.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, she  said “Some may say that such a facility would not directly impact on the academic development and performance of the University but it must be recognized that such a facility will improve the efficiency of campus operations.”….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Over US$8M in contracts awarded for Westminster, Good Hope schools

Over US$8M in contracts awarded for Westminster, Good Hope schools

South Rupununi Council objects to Romanex’s proposed Marudi Mountain mine

South Rupununi Council objects to Romanex’s proposed Marudi Mountain mine

Group calls for village councils to manage rivers

Group calls for village councils to manage rivers

Comments

Trending