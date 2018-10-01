Guyana News

Brazen bandits rob Grove shop customers

By Staff Writer

Gun-toting bandits on Saturday night carried out a brazen robbery of customers of a shop located at First Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD), robbing them of over $20,000 in cash and cellular phones.

Information reaching this newspaper revealed that at around 10:15pm, two men armed with hand guns arrived at the shop on a blue Honda CG motorcycle. The men, who did not wear masks, walked into the shop and pointed their guns at the customers and ordered them to lie on the ground…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Corentyne farmer arrested after shotgun, ammunition found in home

Corentyne farmer arrested after shotgun, ammunition found in home

‘God kept me alive’ says 105-year-old Plasiance woman

Twenty-nine persons arrested during major police operation at Agricola

Twenty-nine persons arrested during major police operation at Agricola

Comments

Trending