City Council lax on drafting of MoU to relocate Stabroek Wharf vendors

By Staff Writer
Some of the stalls at the Stabroek Market Wharf that were closed Friday.

Vendors of the Stabroek Market Wharf who were expected to be relocated to Russell Square by the Mayor and City Council have indicated that they are still awaiting word on the move and complained of the council’s laid-back approach.

The vendors were expected to meet with the council’s administration to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) before they can proceed with the construction of stalls at the identified area.

Vendors on Friday lamented that it has been over a week since they have received information on the move.

“They were supposed to come back to us with the memorandum for us to sign since last week Friday but we na see them back,” a vendor said…..

