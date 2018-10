A Corentyne Farmer was arrested yesterday after Berbice police discovered an unlicensed single barrel shotgun and 16 live cartridges in his house.

Stabroek News was told that based on information received, the police launched a search sometime around 1pm yesterday at the cash crop farmer’s Number 68 Village, Corentyne house.

The items were found and he was immediately arrested and is expected to appear in court early this week.