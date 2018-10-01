Elderly man granted bail on counterfeit charge

A 70-year-old man was on Friday granted $100,000 bail by Magistrate Leron Daly after he pleaded not guilty to having counterfeit U.S. currency in his possession.

The charge read to Dennis Yarris of 156 Cooper and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, stated that on September 27th 2018, at America Street, Georgetown, he had three forged US$100, one forged US$50 and one GY$1000 currency in his possession. It was also alleged that on the said date at Cooper and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, the accused had in his possession four forged US$100 currency both without lawful authority.

Yarris was represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, who requested that bail be granted. Conditions of bail included that Yarris has to report to the Officer-in-Charge at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every other Monday. The matter was adjourned to October 26th.