Five women on bail for alleged theft of over half million in items

By Staff Writer

Five women appeared on Friday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing over $600,000 in items and were each placed on $100,000 bail by Magistrate Leron Daly after they entered not guilty pleas.

Lisa Barker, 19, of 14 Rasville, Tameka Blair, 27, of 68 Congress Drive South Ruimveldt, Simone Williams, 21, of 36 West La Penitance, Onika Favourite, 19, of 198 Cooper Street Albouystown and Shenella  Adams, 34, of 9 Laing Avenue  on September 27 at Robb Street Bourda, stole items to the tune of $646,000 all belonging to Phillip Benjamin…..

