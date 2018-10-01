GECOM ready for local government elections

All systems and processes are in place for the holding of local government elections on November 12, Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward says.

“We are within timelines and prepared to run off the elections,” she assured, when contacted by Stabroek News recently.

Asked if elections materials such as ink and ballot paper have been secured, Ward told Stabroek News that materials for all the polling stations are being sourced and they will be available “long before” elections day…..