‘God kept me alive’ says 105-year-old Plasiance woman

The simple things in life are indeed a blessing, especially for one Plasiance centenarian whose blessings multiplied on Saturday when she celebrated her 105th birthday.

Joy filled the Lot 4 Grahams Street, Plasiance, East Coast Demerara, home of Esme Springer, who, among supportive and elated family and friends, rang in her 105th birthday.

The second of nine children, Springer, when asked her secret for living this long said “I don’t know but only God has caused me to live this long.”….