Good Hope, Phase Three residents call for road repairs

Residents of the Good Hope, Phase Three, East Coast Demerara community are seeking the intervention of the relevant authorities to have their roads repaired.

When Stabroek News visited last week, the unpaved access roads to Phase Three of the community, were uneven and filled with potholes.

One of the residents who contacted Stabroek News related that the roads in the community have been that way for about seven years and the authorities have made no efforts to rehabilitate it. Residents stated that they have made several complaints to the Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) and were told by officials that they are unable to assist the community as it is not registered under the NDC.

One resident, who identified himself as ‘Son’, told Stabroek News that in the past, they would pool money and hire a contractor to do any necessary repairs…..