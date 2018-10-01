Knitting keeps filaria patient on the move

By Shabna Rahman

Battling Lymphatic Filariasis for most of her life, it has become a struggle for 63-year-old Edna (not her real name) to move around as the disease has progressively degenerated her body, but she marches on, putting her fingers to work and earning an income through knitting.

She fights against the pain, centred on her left leg, and the depressed feelings, by creating chair backs, centres for coffee tables and other items.

Her customers are mainly from nearby villages but because of the quality of her work, she sometimes get orders from North America. She finds it challenging to purchase the crochet thread though because the price has increased. ….