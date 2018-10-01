Guyana News

Mason beaten, robbed by bandits in North Ruimveldt

By Staff Writer

A mason of Meadowbrook Gardens was beaten and robbed of two cellular phones yesterday morning by two men while working in North Ruimveldt.

According to a police source at around noon, Collie Grant, 20 and his colleague, Shawn Massay, 19, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, were in the process of concreting a yard when they were attacked by the two bandits.

The men were pounced upon and the bandits demanded $300,000 in cash. Grant did not have the chance to respond before one of the perpetrators pulled a gun from his waist and lashed him across his face.

The gunman simultaneously demanded that Grant hand over his valuables which he did.

After receiving the cellular phones, one iPhone S5 valued $35,000 and a Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge valued $43,000, the men made good their escape.

Police said a report was made to the East La Penitence Police Station and an investigation has been launched.

