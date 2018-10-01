Mayor’s constituency see little change after historic LGE

Some residents of Mayor Patricia Chase-Green’s constituency, Tucville – North Ruimveldt, have complained that the historic March 2016 Local Government Elections (LGE) did not usher in significant development for the community as expected.

Flooding, overgrown vegetation, clogged drains and pothole-filled roads continue to plague residents of Constituency 12, which is represented on the Georgetown City Council by the Chief Citizen. Chase-Green has been the city’s Mayor since the March 2016 LGE. Prior to that, she served for 22 years on the oft-criticised council including as Deputy Mayor.

With Chase-Green leading the council, some residents felt that pressing issues in the community would have been tackled. However, they said this has not happened and their hope for improvements now lies in the hands of the constituency councillor who will be elected when LGE are held on November 12…..