Second Liliendaal accident victim dies

Mikhail Punch, the driver of the car, which crashed into a utility pole at Liliendaal, along the Rupert Craig Highway on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

He is the second person to die resulting from the accident. On Friday, Isaiah Corlette, 25, of 99 Castello Housing Scheme, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where they were rushed following the accident. The third passenger, Akeisha Jones, 24, of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, was admitted in a critical condition.

Punch, 25, of Lot 33 Middle Street, Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, a miner and father of one, died sometime Saturday afternoon at the hospital…..