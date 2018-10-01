SOCU seeks to amend particulars of charge against couple accused of gold smuggling attempt

Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly is expected to rule next month on an application by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to change the particulars of a charge against a husband and wife who are accused of attempting to smuggle just over four pounds of raw gold, worth an estimated $14.6 million, out of the country.

Shazam and Bibi Khan are currently charged with possession of 1907.2 grammes (equivalent to 4.2 pounds) of raw gold, valued at $14.6 million, on September 20th, 2017, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), while not being producers.

The Khans, of Lot 3 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, have denied the charge, which SOCU prosecutor Patrice Henry is seeking to amend…..