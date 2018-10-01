Guyana News

Truck driver shot in freak accident

By Staff Writer

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a pedestrian at the Land of Canaan public road, East Bank Demerara on Friday night.

Truck driver, Richard Thomas, 41, was left nursing a gunshot wound to his feet, police said. Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that a team of KGM security guards were on mobile patrol in the company’s red and silver pickup at Barama Company Limited…..

