Truck driver shot in freak accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a pedestrian at the Land of Canaan public road, East Bank Demerara on Friday night.
Truck driver, Richard Thomas, 41, was left nursing a gunshot wound to his feet, police said. Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that a team of KGM security guards were on mobile patrol in the company’s red and silver pickup at Barama Company Limited…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments