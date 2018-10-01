Two granted bail on gun and ammunition charge

On their second court appearance, two men were granted $300,000 bail by Magistrate Sherdel Marcus -Isaacs on Thursday last for their alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The two, 32-year-old Jason Hunte and 33-year-old Terrence Frank, were charged along with Michael Vanderstoop who has since pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the offences.

It was alleged that the two along with Vanderstoop on September 6th, 2018, at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara, had in their possession one 9mm Pistol and a .45 pistol without being the holders of firearm licences. It was further alleged that the men, on the same date, had in their possession nine rounds of live 9mm ammunition and four rounds of .45 ammunition…..