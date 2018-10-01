Vincent Adams to head EPA

Energy Expert and scientist Dr Vincent Adams is tipped to be the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is expected to formally take up the reins today, sources have confirmed.

Dr Adams takes over from Khemraj Parsram who has been acting in the position following the resignation of the substantive head, Dr Inderjit Ramdass.

With a wealth of experience in the energy sector, Adams’ appointment comes against the backdrop of impending production in Guyana’s nascent oil and gas sector. With production expected to begin in 2020, it is expected that the EPA will have a critical role in planning and oversight…..