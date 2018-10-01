Guyana News

West Ruimveldt father dies after Middle St crash

-drivers were drunk

By Staff Writer
Jason Marques

A West Ruimveldt father of two is the country’s latest road fatality following a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Middle and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown early yesterday morning.

Dead is 26-year-old Jason Marques called ‘Suicide’ of Lot 85 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Two of his friends, Mark Jacobs, 17, of Lot 32 Campbellville and Timothy Fairbairn, 26, of Lot 212 Charlotte Street, Georgetown were injured. Fairbairn remains in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) while Jacobs was treated and sent away.

The drivers of both vehicles were drunk, the police said…..

