$335M contract signed for updated property valuation system

The Ministry of Com-munities yesterday signed a $335 million contract with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) and Axilogic Inc. to update the property inventory and valuation systems across local democratic organs in Guyana.

The project will be piloted in New Amsterdam, Berbice, beginning October today and it is expected to be completed towards the end of 2019, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The signing of the contract, which took place at the ministry’s boardroom in Kingston, is for the introduction of new technology and capacity building to support the sustainable implementation of modernised property inventory and valuation…..