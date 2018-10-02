After successful road protest, Kuru Kuru residents rallying for community schools

After a successful protest resulted in overdue repair works on the Kuru Kuru access road, residents of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway community have renewed their calls for their village and the surrounding ones to have their own school facilities.

More than two weeks ago, dozens of residents from the small community came out in their numbers to protest the state of their access road.

While the road’s condition had been slowly deteriorating for more than two decades, several parents had told this publication and they were forced to take matters into their own hands after a bus which was transporting school children, teachers and some parents to the school, currently being housed in the National Service Youth Corps’ compound, almost toppled over. The institution is located more than 3 kilometers from the village…..