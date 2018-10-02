Bath widower released on bail

The widower of Chandrawattie Williams, the Bath, West Coast Berbice woman whose partially decomposed body was found last Tuesday at her house, was yesterday released on bail.

A police source told Stabroek News that the man was released on substantial bail. The source noted that while in police custody the man did not say much to investigators about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

An autopsy last week failed to establish the cause of Williams’ death…..