City Council, Stabroek wharf vendors to finalise agreement for temporary stalls

Officers from the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) are expected to meet vendors today to finalise an agreement which will pave the way for the latter to start construction of their stalls as they prepare to relocate from the Stabroek Market wharf.

Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe yesterday told Stabroek News that the meeting will inform vendors of the terms and conditions of the agreement. At the conclusion of the meeting, she said vendors will be able to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Among the terms and conditions to which the vendors are expected to adhere is that the arrangement is temporary and that all structures built will be dismantled once they are allowed to return to the wharf. The council has also agreed to install lights and sanitary facilities at the site…..