City Hall still to account for $70M from gov’t restoration subventions

According to the Auditor General’s Office, the city administration has still not accounted for $70.48 million of a total of $500 million allocated to it by Central Government for the restoration of Georgetown in 2015 and 2016.

Testifying yesterday at the Critchlow Labour College, Audit Manager Dhanraj Persaud told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operation of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) that the Audit Office has continuously faced difficulty in accessing financial documents from the city.

By law, he noted, the accounts of the council should be submitted within 120 days of the close of the financial year but the Audit Office is still to be provided with supporting documents for the year 2005 as well as for the period 2012 to 2015…..