City wharf claimed by M&CC, NICIL, GNIC

Three different entities have claimed ownership of the ‘Sussex Street Wharf,’ which was leased to Quick Shipping Inc. by Town Clerk Royston King.

Paul Sandy, Managing Director of Quick Shipping Inc., told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday that he believed that the property belonged to the city when in April, 2016, he entered into a lease with the city for use of the 25,000 sq. ft. property at Lombard Street, popularly known as the ‘Sussex Street Wharf.’

Under examination by his lawyer, Jerome Khan, Sandy told the CoI at a hearing at the Critchlow Labour College that his belief was bolstered by an expired lease for the same property, which had been granted to International Fishing Investment Company Limited by City Hall. This lease had expired in 2006…..