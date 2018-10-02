Cop charged with causing biker’s death in Mandela Ave accident

Police constable Ryan Persaud was yesterday charged with causing the death of Akemo Anthony, the motorcyclist he collided with on Mandela Avenue, in Georgetown, one month prior.

Persaud, 23, who was previously charged with driving under the influence at the time of the accident, was released on $250,000 bail and his next hearing was fixed for October 12th.

It is alleged that on September 1st, at Mandela Avenue, Persaud drove motor vehicle PVV 4652 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Anthony…..