Driver charged with killing man in Middle St crash

One of the two drivers who collided at the intersection of Middle and Carmichael streets, Georgetown, early on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Jason Marques, was yesterday charged with killing him.

Although both Keron Deodat, 25, of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice and Deion Jerrick were charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI), it was the former who was the lone person to be charged with causing Marques’ death by dangerous driving.

He was granted his release on $350,000 bail on the causing death charge by Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who set October 11th for his next hearing. He was also granted $20,000 bail on the DUI charge and was given November 14th as his next court date for that charge…..