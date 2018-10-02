Law doesn’t require that sale of properties conform to valuation certificates

While arguing that there is nothing in Guyana’s laws which mandates that properties are to be sold in accordance with a certificate of valuation, attorney Anil Nandlall yesterday insisted that the case brought by the state against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington over the sale of land under the former administration is defective.

Singh and Brassington, through Nandlall and attorney Ronald Burch-Smith, are challenging the validity of the charges of misconduct in public office, which stem from their actions while they served under the former PPP/C government.

“If my learned friend can point to any provision in the criminal law which mandates sales of property, whether private or public, to be done by way or by reference of [a] valuation certificate, then I rest my case,” Nandlall said…..