Missing Corentyne fishermen found in Suriname waters

Three Corentyne fishermen, who went missing in Surinamese waters last Saturday night after their fishing boat split into two during a storm, were found yesterday.

Boat captain Rondell Vanderstoop, 27, his brother, Norris Dundas, 18, and Andrew Beaton, 23, all of Epsom Village, Corentyne, were found sometime around 10 am, a short distance away from where they fell overboard and were separated from the rest of their crew.

The five-man crew had left Guyana from the Number 43 Village, Corentyne, just before nightfall last Thursday. However, the families of the three men feared the worst after a sudden storm on Saturday night damaged their boat, resulting in them being pitched into the water…..