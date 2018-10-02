Public Infrastructure Ministry launches renewable energy awareness campaign

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday launched a public awareness campaign focused on the benefits of renewable energy technologies and energy conservation.

Expected to last for a period of six months, the campaign will be implemented by the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. (HECI), under the slogan “Home, Work, Community—powered by 100% Renewable Energy. Let’s make it happen!”

It was disclosed at the launch that funding for the campaign is being provided by the Global Environment Fund (GEF) through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The GEF is an international financial mechanism that provides grants and concessional funding to governments for activities that aim to protect the global environment in six areas: biodiversity, climate change, international waters, ozone layer depletion, land degradation, and persistent organic pollutants…..