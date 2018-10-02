Guyana News

Ramjattan urges prison officers to break wall of silence on collusion

-28 ranks dismissed for the year

By Staff Writer
Khemraj Ramjattan

Amidst the regular discovery of contraband at prison facilities across the country, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Sunday urged the officers of the Guyana Prison Service to speak out on collusion between their fellow ranks and inmates.

“I’ve said on several occasions that silence is violence.  If we shut our mouths to the wrongdoings, it will occur, so we must speak out,” Ramjattan was reported as saying by the Department of Public Information (DPI) during remarks at the 35th GPS Thanksgiving Service for Prison Service Week.

The event was held at the Cecil Kilkenny Training School, at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara…..

