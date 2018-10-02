Seven NOC escapees recaptured

Seven of the 13 juveniles who escaped last week from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo, have been recaptured, Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram has confirmed.

When contacted, Pareshram told Stabroek News that the juveniles were apprehended between last Friday and yesterday morning at four separate locations in Essequibo.

He said they are currently back at the juvenile detention facility and efforts are underway to apprehend the others who are still on the lam…..