Suspect held over shooting of dog food vendor

The police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of Shane Cooper, the dog food vendor who was robbed in an attack along Aubrey Barker Road last week Monday.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that the suspect was held on Sunday. He remained in custody up to yesterday afternoon after an identification parade was held and police said he was “positively identified.”

The suspect has been described as a 20-year-old James Street, Albouystown welder.

Cooper, 26, of Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Squatting Area was shot twice—to his abdomen and left leg—in the attack…..