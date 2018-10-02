Technical proposals to be given more weight in evaluation of bids for GuySuCo estates

Bids for GuySuCo’s Enmore, Skeldon and Rose Hall estates will be scored more on technical than financial proposals, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Jamaica representative Wilfred Baghaloo, who led the privatisation team that met with 14 prospective bidders last week.

“The primary objective of the government is to get a qualified, experienced, competent and well structured proposal to operate the factories for the foreseeable future and that is why the technical component is more weighted in the scoring process,” Baghaloo was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Purpose Unit (SPU), which was set up by the National Industrial and Com-mercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to oversee the divestment of key GuySuCo assets.

He explained that a technical proposal will carry 70% of the score and the remaining 30% will focus on the economics of the proposal. ….