Trotman orders enforcement operation over mining deaths

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) says it has taken note of the most recent mining tragedy which occurred last evening at Issano Backdam, Region Seven.

Reports reaching the Ministry, a statement from MNR said indicates that dead is Lennox Douglas, 33, of Canvas City Wismar, Linden, due to the caving in of a mining pit in which he was working. This report, it says, comes after two other mining related deaths recently occurred in Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro last month.

With this in mind the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has ordered an immediate enforcement operation to be conducted jointly by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Ministry’s Compliance Division’s Corp of Wardens, to address problems of this nature in the mining areas where there has been a rise in legal and illegal mining activities and accidents.

The agencies are expected to provide a report upon completion of the operation.

The Ministry extended condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

Since taking office in 2015, the Granger administration has struggled to get on top of mining deaths despite convening two commissions of inquiry and promising tougher enforcement action.