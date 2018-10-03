GuySuCo says on track to achieving 68,000-tonne second crop target

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) announced on Monday that it is on track to achieve its 68,045-tonne target for the second crop.

In a statement, GuySuCo stated that the three estates – Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt – have been performing “satisfactorily” for the second crop of the year so far.

It said the Albion Estate has not only achieved but exceeded its weekly performance production targets for five of its seven weeks of grinding.

For the Blairmont Estate, two of the eight grinding weeks’ targets were achieved and surpassed while Uitvlugt Estate has surpassed and achieved one of its week’s production target while grinding for six weeks…..