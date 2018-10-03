India’s Ministry of External Affairs launches online quiz

The Indian High Commission of Guyana is inviting persons to participate in the Bharat Ko Janiye online quiz, which is being organised and hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in India.

The Quiz is open to three categories of persons: Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) holding overseas citizenship of India (OCI)/ PIO cards, non-resident Indians (NRI) and foreign nationals who are between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. The quiz, which commences October 16th and concludes on October 31st, consists of four rounds.

Participants are required to answer 30 multiple choice questions on various topics, including Indian drama, Art and Geography, Cinema, Language, Achievements, Indian Policy and Constitution, Environment and Wildlife…..