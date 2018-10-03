Magistrate orders probe after cop’s testimony in Maryann Daby preliminary trial

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday asked that an investigation be carried out based on the testimony offered by a policeman when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby continued. The charge against Daby, 25, of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, states that on May 13th, at Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she discharged a loaded firearm at Constable 24785 Christopher Kissoon.

When the matter was called yesterday, Detective Constable John Holder took to the witness box to give further evidence and was cross-examined by Daby’s attorney Mark Waldron. Based on Holder’s evidence, Magistrate Daly asked that an internal investigation be carried out. She also ordered that a rank be summoned to appear based on what Holder told the court.

The matter was then adjourned until October 15th.