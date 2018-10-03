Marics enters $12M bid to supply ATVs to Indigenous Affairs ministry

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs yesterday received bids from automotive companies for the supply of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). The tenders were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board boardroom of the Ministry of Finance at Main and Urquhart streets, Georgetown.

Also among the bids opened yesterday was a consultancy for architectural and engineering designs for a new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Statistics. Bidders for the project submitted soft copies of their technical proposals along with a financial proposal.

The companies and their bids are as follows: