Miner chopped to death near Puruni Landing

The police in ‘F’ Division are currently on the hunt for the suspect/s who brutally chopped a 51-year-old miner to death sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning near Puruni Landing, in Region Seven.
Dead is Kelvin Daly, a father of four of Lot 86 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
Daly’s bloodied body was discovered around 7.15 am on Monday along a trail located about a mile away from Puruni Landing by one of his colleagues, who was on his way to their camp.
He had chop wounds to his head, throat and back…..
