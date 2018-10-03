Murder probe launched after body of Grove man found outside court

They Police say they are investigating the murder of 28 year old Shafiyq Forrester of 197 Sarran Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, whose body was discovered in a drain outside of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court about 07:00 hour on Sunday September 30 last. A person of interest, is currently being sought.
A post-mortem conducted today revealed that Forrester died from asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck and blunt trauma to the head.
