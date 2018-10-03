Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre gets smart lab

Starr Computer Inc. last Thursday donated a Computer Smart Lab to the Information Technology (IT) department of the Ptolemy Reid rehabilitation Centre.

According to a release from the company, its General Manager, Rehman Majeed, noted at the handing over ceremony that the centre had made several requests for assistance. He added that since his company wanted to contribute to the developing the skills of the children, a decision was made to make the donation.

The company said it donated six workstations, which are expected to greatly impact the implementation of the centre’s curriculum, since the children are usually taught through the audio and visual method in contrast to the “chalk and talk” method…..