Trotman orders enforcement operation after miner dies in Mowasie pit cave-in

A miner died in a pit cave in at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro on Monday evening, resulting in Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday ordering an immediate enforcement operation to address the increase in mining-related deaths.

The cave in occurred around 6 pm on Monday while the now deceased Lennox Douglas, 33, a resident of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden and two other men were working in the mining pit.

Stabroek News has learnt from sources that the surviving miners reported to the police that they were all in the mining pit operating a four inch dredge when a portion of the wall collapsed and struck Douglas to his head…..