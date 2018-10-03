US$8.8M in contracts signed for construction of Westminster, Good Hope secondary schools

Two contracts, totalling US$8,878,102.47, were signed on Monday for the construction of the Westminster Secondary School, on the West Bank of Demerara, and the Good Hope Secondary School on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to a Ministry of Education (MoE) press release, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, in a ceremony that took place in the boardroom of the Ministry of Education, urged the contractors to ensure that the schools are built within the standards and expectations of the Ministry of Education so that the new facilities can properly serve the nation’s children and Guyana.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Adele Clarke, the release noted, explained that the new schools will include classrooms, laboratories, outdoor areas and specialty rooms that are required under the secondary education curriculum, the press release also stated. Clarke announced that the US$4,795,595.67 contract for the construction of the Westminster Secondary School was awarded to R. Bassoo and Sons Contracting Services, while the US$4,082,506.80 contract for the construction of the Good Hope Secondary School was awarded to B.K International Inc…..