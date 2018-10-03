Youths to stand trial over Freeman St murder

Just over a year after the killing of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, two youths were yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the crime.

It is alleged that Shawn De Santos and Stephon Howard on September 24th, 2017 at Lot 194 Freeman Street, murdered Shaheed during the furtherance of a robbery.

When the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge against De Santos and Howard continued yesterday before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, they heard that a prima facie case was made out against them for the offence of murder. They were then asked if they wished to say anything or call any witness. They declined to do so…..